Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Croissants, cakes and company... Photos of SASC celebrating Mother's Day

Updated May 15 2024 - 1:25pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MOTHERS at Scots All Saints College enjoyed croissants, cakes and company on the morning of Friday, May 10, as the school hosted its annual Mother's Day breakfast.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.