Croissants, cakes and company... Photos of SASC celebrating Mother's Day

MOTHERS at Scots All Saints College enjoyed croissants, cakes and company on the morning of Friday, May 10, as the school hosted its annual Mother's Day breakfast.
Families from the school took the opportunity to come together to celebrate the happy occasion, with the mums enjoying breakfast with their children and other families.
Among the highlights of the morning were a number of performances by students who sang some songs they had been rehearsing in readiness for the event.
It was a special way for the kids to say a big thank you to the important women in their lives, ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday, May 12.
After breakfast, mums took the chance to catch up with other mums while the students enjoyed playing in the nearby play area.
Everyone had a great morning.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event and snapped some photos of the happy families on the day.
Is there anybody that you recognise in the gallery above?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.