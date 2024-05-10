Indoor sports stadium team receives the news its been waiting for

MASSIVE relief and exciting news for all associated with the local sports stadium: the upgrade of the leaking roof will go ahead.
Members of the Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium have been rallying for years in an effort to instigate some much-needed upgrades to the facility.
And after finding out the NSW Government has allocated $1,151,773 to the works needed, stadium manager Andrew James is cheering.
"It's awesome news for the stadium," he said.
"It's a very old stadium and hasn't seen much attention over the past 20 years, so it's a big accomplishment for us and we're really happy with it."
The state funding, in addition to the $400,000 federal grant the stadium received in April, will allow almost all of the works to be completed.
But the main priority is the roof, which leaks when it rains and creates condensation during frosty mornings, seeing sporting events postponed.
The issue has been going on for years and is a source of great frustration for the users of the stadium and its management.
That's why Mr James is very pleased to know that the future of the sports stadium will no longer include anxiously monitoring the weather ahead of indoor events.
"We can't wait to actually have a stadium that won't leak anymore," he said.
"The skylights have been terrible for us.
"Through winter, as soon as we get a frost, the condensation comes through the roof every morning and I have to come in at 8am just to get the condensation off the courts so it's safe to play."
The floorboards, amenities and the grandstand also need upgrading, with most of this work to be covered by the funding, but Mr James said the priority is the roof.
While the grant application has been approved, they still have to wait for the funding to come through before they can look at start dates.
But Mr James is hopeful that come Christmas 2024, the stadium will have a new and improved roof.
"That would be the first priority ... and then look at our other options," he said.
"Floorboards are going to be a little bit hard. Obviously, we'd prefer not to fully shut down; we'll try to operate around it and that's something we're going to have to figure out.
"But the roof's the priority."
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole was pleased to pass on the good news to the sports stadium on May 10, 2024.
Mr Toole credited everyone who has worked hard to receive the funding, and said the whole of Bathurst will benefit.
"If you've got good sporting facilities, you're going to see young people and adults continuing to play, but it's also when you have visitors who come to town to play in local carnivals," he said.
"They're going to stay overnight, they're going to eat at our restaurants and go to our local hotels and motels, and that's money generated back into the local town.
"It's a credit to the managers here, the community and to the members of the Basketball Association here in Bathurst as to why we've got this funding."
