Footy star accused of soliciting child abuse photos remains on bail

A Central West footy star accused of soliciting child abuse material remains on bail after his case was delayed.
Jonah Anthony Ruzgas is facing 24 charges relating to alleged use of a phone or computer to procure illegal material.
The 23-year-old was a highly successful rugby union player with connections to Orange, Bathurst and Parkes.
Ruzgas faced Orange Local Court on Thursday with a small group of supporters.
He showed little emotion throughout, wearing a maroon suit with rolled up trousers and no socks.
Crown prosecutors revealed negotiations are ongoing and requested a delay to proceedings.
Magistrate David Day extended his bail and scheduled the case to return on June 20, 2024. A plea will likely be entered at that time.
The 24 charges include multiple alleged offences of using a carriage service to solicit child abuse material, procuring a child for unlawful sexual activity, and aggravated offences of using a carriage service for private sexual material.
Prosecutors previously suggested some may be withdrawn.
