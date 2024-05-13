'They mean the world to me:' Very special Mother's Day for Fay Connors and family

FOR A lot of families, finding time for three generations to get together is a rarity. For many of these families, these get-togethers often coincide with special occasions.
But, every week for Fay Connors is a chance to celebrate.
And, every week this celebration is in the form of a family dinner.
Alongside her daughters Jackie Burke, Vicki Connors and Kim Mannion, and her granddaughter Phoebe Connors, and other members of the family, Fay Connors is able to celebrate her legacy.
This week, the family dinner was to commemorate Mother's Day.
On the day, the whole family headed to Bootleg Dining, where they enjoyed a family dinner on the balcony of the restaurant, which is owned by Mrs Mannion.
And, on the menu was a family favourite of KFC, which has become an annual tradition.
"Years ago we decided that it wasn't fair if one of us had to cook, so I decided on KFC," Fay Connors said.
But, before the official day for mums on Sunday, May 12, the group of women all attended the MacKillop College Mother's Day breakfast on Friday, May 9.
There, they shared with the Western Advocate, just how important it is to be surrounded by strong women.
Year 12 MacKillop student Phoebe Connors said she was especially appreciative to have been able to grow up alongside her grandmother, her mother, and her aunties.
"They mean the most in the world to me, because you're never going to have someone like your mum, and you're never going to have someone like your mother figures," she said.
"I know so many people who don't have a close connection with their aunties or mum or grandmother.
"But, because I have that and see them every week and do everything with them ... it just makes it so much easier to go through life knowing that you have all of those people to be there for you."
Knowing she has such a strong support network of women is something that Phoebe said makes her a happier person, and a better person overall.
This is because she has the capacity to understand a wealth of different experiences, and take this knowledge with her throughout her life.
"My nan and my mum and my aunties all have different perspectives on life and it just makes it so interesting to see everyone's point of view," she said.
Because of this, the love that Phoebe has for the women in her life is unconditional.
"I love them all so much and there's no words in this world that could describe how much they mean to me," she said.
To show her appreciation, on Mother's Day, Phoebe bought her mum, Vicki Connors, a range of different gifts, including a mug, a pair of slippers and a new lunchbox.
And, for her grandmother and aunties, she wrote them a lovely card, and chipped in for some presents including a bottle of wine, some plants and flowers.
The Western Advocate would like to wish all mums a happy and safe Mother's Day.
