Weather won't stop the inaugural Bathurst Gravel cycling event

THE inaugural Bathurst Rotary Gravel will go ahead at Charles Sturt University (CSU) on Saturday, May 11.
Wet weather is on the forecast for Saturday, but Rotary Club of Bathurst president Robert Barlow said it won't stop the event taking place.
"A few sprinkles on shoulders will not stop a good rider, and there's a lovely festival and a free beer to welcome you home when you've completed your ride," he said.
Registrations will be accepted up until 11am on the day.
People looking to participate are asked to register online, and then present to the Pulse Cafe upon arriving at CSU on Saturday.
"Everyone must register and pay online through our website," Mr Barlow said.
The event has been designed so people of all ages and riding abilities can join in.
There will be three rides on offer on the day, starting at 12pm with the Together for Life ride, which is for children between the ages of two and 13 years.
It will be followed by the One Hour on the mixed terrain course at 1pm, with the two-hour #BathurstGravel to conclude the day's cycling events.
The final ride gets under way at 2.30pm.
In addition to the cycling, there will be market stalls for spectators to enjoy.
For more information, head to the event website.
