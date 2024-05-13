Bathurst Public students celebrate mum at a Mother's Day breakfast

IT WAS all about mum at Bathurst Public on Friday morning, May 10, as the families were treated to a delicious breakfast in celebration of Mother's Day.
A day to honour and acknowledge all of the work mums do, from school pick-ups and drop-offs, to helping with homework, and driving here, there and everywhere for extra curricular activities, mums do it all.
But it's not just mums, it's grandmothers, women who act as a mother figure or even dads who also adopt the role of a mum.
Mother's Day is about acknowledging and thanking you all.
So in honour of this, Bathurst Public School hosted a breakfast where everyone enjoyed muffins, egg and bacon rolls, sausage sandwiches and hot a hot beverage before the day began.
The kids enjoyed having members of their family with them and the adults enjoyed catching up with other parents in the school community.
The Western Advocate would like to wish anyone who fills the role of a mum a very happy Mother's Day for 2024.
