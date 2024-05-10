Jailed after firing shots at home in bitter drug deal

Good morning and welcome to Saturday.
It's Jacinta Carroll, editor of the Western Advocate, bringing you today's top stories from our newsroom.
This morning you can read about the outcome of a 2022 drive-by shooting in Bathurst, written by our court reporter Jay-Anna Sleeman. You can read all about the incident, which occurred after a drug deal went sour.
In an exciting development for the city, Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium received confirmation its leaking roof will be repaired, with journalist Amy Rees bringing you all the details of a $1,151,773 NSW government funding announcement.
And in sport, Logan Coombes has earned himself a NSW Country jumper following what was nothing short of a dominant Andrews Johns Cup performance with the Western Rams.
Enjoy the read and have a great weekend.
