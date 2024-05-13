Pictures of Stannies men and their mums at the Mother's Day Mass

IF YOU'VE ever been to a Mass hosted by St Stanislaus' College, you know just how moving it can be to hear the school community come together to sing Amazing Grace.
On Friday, May 10, the sounds from the Performing Arts Centre were even more poignant, as 1500 people were gathered in the building for the annual Stannies Mother's Day Mass.
The mass has been running for approximately 20 years, and started with a few mums and sons in the school's chapel. Since then, it has grown exponentially.
Now, every year, students are joined by their mums, grandmothers, aunties and mother figures for the event.
There, students are encouraged to express to their mums, just how important they are, and how grateful the Stannies men are to have such important role models in their lives.
All the mums are even gifted a bunch of flowers, courtesy of the school.
Following the formal portion of the day, a luncheon was held in the school gymnasium, where everybody was welcome to share some food, stories and a few laughs.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event and snapped some photos of mothers and sons on the day. Is there anybody that you recognise?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.