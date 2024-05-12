Find out how TNC can help you, from homework to learning to drive

YOU may be surprised at just how The Neighbourhood Centre can help you and your family.
The Neighbourhood Centre has been serving the Bathurst community since 1976, but community engagement officer Terisa Ashworth said not a lot of people realise the breadth of its services.
It offers programs for people of all ages to help them with everything from understanding technology to learning to drive.
"It's such a process now to get your Ps, with the amount of hours you need to log," Ms Ashworth said.
"We have trained volunteers who can take people and give them some tips and give them those hours of driving tuition as well."
There's also a homework club for school children, school holiday workshops, a program to support people experiencing memory loss, and a Legal Aid clinic, just to name a few services.
Outside of specific programs, The Neighbourhood Centre offers meeting room hire, events, information and referrals, and use of equipment and internet.
Neighbourhood Centre Week runs from May 13 to 19, and the Bathurst centre will celebrate the annual event with a free morning tea.
The event will start at 10am on Tuesday, May 14.
It is an opportunity for people to get to know the staff and find out more about the different ways The Neighbourhood Centre can help them.
If that wasn't enough of an incentive, the first 30 people to walk through the doors will receive a Café Viva coffee voucher.
People who would like to attend are encouraged to RSVP by calling 6332 4866.
