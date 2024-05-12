Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Why didn't the Windy 1100 ballot draw result in more sales? Agent weighs in

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
May 13 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST council was hoping lands sales would lead to a financial boost, but in its first major land release in several years, only 10 per cent of what was on offer sold.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.