Why didn't the Windy 1100 ballot draw result in more sales? Agent weighs in

BATHURST council was hoping lands sales would lead to a financial boost, but in its first major land release in several years, only 10 per cent of what was on offer sold.
The question is: why?
The council has had a number of successful land ballots in the past.
In a 2015 land release in Windradyne, 72 per cent of the lots available sold by ballot, and when it released Stage B of Sunnybright Estate in early 2021, 54 per cent of the lots sold at the ballot draw.
However, at the May 9, 2024 ballot draw for more than 70 single lots in the Windy 1100 subdivision, only six lots were sold.
Three dual service lots had been sold via tender in the weeks prior to the ballot draw, making for a total of nine sales.
Bathurst council's acting general manager Neil Southorn said the number of sales at the May 9 ballot draw "reflect the current real estate market".
He said buyer interest is lower than it has been in previous years due to economic pressures, and he also cited new home construction costs and bank lending practices as factors that contributed to the outcome.
But, if you ask a real estate agent, the reason for the lacklustre sales has more to do with the subdivision itself and the way the land was released.
Raine and Horne Bathurst director Grant Maskill-Dowton said releasing 91 blocks - comprising 72 single and 19 dual service lots - at once was a mistake.
The property market already had a good amount of land available prior to the release and now, he says, there is an oversupply.
He said the number of blocks sold might have been higher if land was released in smaller increments.
"When you're dealing with developments like that, really, 20 blocks at a time is probably going to keep the pressure on the market and allow you then to formalise your pricing as you move through the stages," Mr Maskill-Dowton said.
"... To release 72 blocks of land in a market where there probably is already an additional 70-odd blocks, if not more, available on the market through other areas, it's just an oversupply."
The other issue he sees is the composition of the first stage of the subdivision.
Of the single lots, about 64 per cent of them are sized between 600 and 700 square metres, and 11 are smaller than 600 square metres.
Just eight lots are bigger than 900 square metres, with only three exceeding 1000 square metres.
"The market demands larger blocks," Mr Maskill-Dowton said.
That was seen at the ballot draw, with four of the six lots that sold being ones larger than 900 square metres.
The other two were just over 600 square metres in size.
That came as "no surprise whatsoever" to Mr Maskill-Dowton, who said a lot of people expect to have bigger properties if they are living in a regional area.
"Nine hundred to 1000 square metres allows people to have the lifestyle they expect in the Central West, where they can have a decent size single-level home, a pool, a shed and still have a decent yard for the kids," he said.
Following the ballot draw, the remaining lots were put on the market for sale.
They are priced at between $320,000 and $390,000.
Anyone interested in buying a block can contact the council's property team for more information or to make an offer.
Further releases of land in Windy 1100 will occur, but dates have not been set by the council at this time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.