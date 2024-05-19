Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Community/History
Our History

A little boy lost and a river reluctant to give up its secrets | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
Updated May 19 2024 - 4:24pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Macquarie was a place of celebration, recreation and, occasionally, tragedy for past citizens of Bathurst.
The Macquarie was a place of celebration, recreation and, occasionally, tragedy for past citizens of Bathurst.

THIS week's article continues the story of drownings in the Macquarie River, as well as recreation in the river. Last week's article ended with an inquest into the death of Charles Francis Connell in December 1872. Our photo this week shows a good crowd relaxing on the riverbank at Bathurst while others swim.

After covering the body, Jeremiah Ahearn rode to Bathurst and reported the matter to the police and to Mrs Connell, who he supposed was the mother of the deceased.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.