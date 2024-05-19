A little boy lost and a river reluctant to give up its secrets | Yesterday, Today

After covering the body, Jeremiah Ahearn rode to Bathurst and reported the matter to the police and to Mrs Connell, who he supposed was the mother of the deceased.
The river had been very high and the current strong for some time previously.
Jeremiah then went with the police from Bathurst to show them the body and they returned with the corpse that night to Bathurst.
A saddler named John, of William Street, gave evidence that there were about a dozen children playing about in the Vale Creek and just at the junction, some of them called out "I'll show you the depth" or "here is the depth".
The next thing he heard was some of them calling out that young Connell was drowning. He thought they were "larking" until he saw the deceased and his brother going down the stream.
Charles Connell was singing out: "Save my brother; he is drowning."
A young man, James Machattie, who was there, stripped off part of his clothes, jumped into the river, swam and caught hold of the deceased's brother and, with great difficulty, brought him out of the water.
The deceased's brother was so weak that he could not stand when he was brought into shallow water.
Charles Connell was floating down the river about 50 yards and then sank. Another person, Samuel Boardman, stripped and went into the river, but the deceased sank before Boardman got to him.
Boardman then went and gave information to the police. The river was very high and the current strong at the time.
Young Machattie caught hold of both the boys, but had to release his hold of the deceased as the younger one seized Machattie by the neck.
Edward Connell, salesman in Mr Hunter's boot and shoe store, William Street, deposed that the dead body he had just viewed was that of his late brother, Charles Francis Connell, aged 11 years and five months.
Edward had last seen him alive last Sunday week, after dinner at his mother's house.
After dinner, he went in company with two other brothers to Sunday School, but there was no school that day.
The next thing Edward heard of him was on the same evening shortly before five o'clock. He went to the river and saw the police searching for the body, but it could not be found.
Every day since, in company with Mr Saville and others, they had been searching for the body, but could not find it.
On Monday last, at dinner time, Mr Ahearn brought word that he had found a body in the river near his place.
After identifying the body, it was placed in a coffin, which had been taken out in a spring cart, and the body was brought to Bathurst.
Charles could not swim, but he and his other brothers were in the habit of bathing in the river.
"I wish to correct my previous depositions in which I stated that the police accompanied me to see the body," Jeremiah Ahearn said.
"The persons who did accompany me were the deceased's brother and two others who were employed to bring the remains to town in a spring cart."
Constable John Brewster deposed that in pursuance of instructions from Senior Sergeant Waters, he summoned the present jury to investigate the case.
He had seen the dead body, it was in a very decomposed state and he believed it to be that of Charles Connell, who was drowned on December 8.
