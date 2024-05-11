B-Double rolls on Mid Western Highway, man being assessed at the scene

A MAN is being treated for head injuries after the truck he was driving rolled on the Mid Western Highway.
The incident occurred at around 10am on May 11, with emergency services attending the scene between Blayney and Carcoar.
A NSW Ambulance Media representative told the Advocate that as of 10.15am paramedics were on the scene assessing a man in his 30s for a small head injury.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews were also on scene with police arriving shortly after.
While the B-Double has rolled off the road into a gully, according to Live Traffic NSW traffic is affected in both directions at the section of the Mid Western Highway near Hahn Road.
Road users are urged to reduce their speed and drive with caution when travelling through the area.
At the time of speaking to the Advocate, the NSW Ambulance Media representative wasn't able to comment on whether the man would be taken to hospital for further observations.
