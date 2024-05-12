'A great history': Bulldogs celebrate 150 years of friendships and success

A CELEBRATION of history, friendships forged and the evolution of rugby union in Bathurst has brought hundreds of people together.
The Bathurst Bulldogs celebrated 150 years at a gala night on May 11, attracting 340 people who have been, and still are, involved with the club.
Bathurst Bulldogs president Phill Newton said the evening was amazing, bringing everyone together and giving old friends a chance to catch up.
Mr Newton's association with the club began 43 years ago when he was a teenager, so reminiscing with old teammates and seeing the new generations coming through made for a very special night.
"Tonight's about celebrating rugby [union] in Bathurst as a whole," he said.
"A lot of people have come back to town, a lot of past players and past members. I spoke to a lot of guys today who played for us in the 60s.
"There's a great history in Bathurst rugby and this is just a chance for everyone to come together and enjoy it."
While the entire 150-year history is a little hard to trace, Mr Newton said they've got a pretty good idea of events from the early 1900s on.
During that time, there were around six teams in Bathurst that used to play, one of those being the Bathurst Football Club.
It's this club the Bulldogs evolved from, and it was around 50 years ago in the late 60s, early 70s, when the local rugby club began playing under the Bulldogs name.
And since then, the club's community has grown, with junior and senior, men's and women's teams, all sporting the blue and yellow jerseys proudly out on the field.
But for Mr Newton, it's what happens off the field that makes the club so special.
"If you look at the club as a whole, playing is great, but off the field was magnificent," he said.
"It's the friendships forged, I've still got mates who I met when I first came to the club 43 years ago and no matter where you go in the world, you tend to bump into people and it's amazing.
"And it shows tonight, by the amount of people who travelled from out of town to make this what it is."
