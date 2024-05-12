'Incredible turnout', 'amazing atmosphere' make for successful cycling event

NOTHING could dampen the mood at an inaugural cycling event in Bathurst, which was created to "fill a gap" in the city.
The first ever #BathurstGravel Cycling Festival was held at Charles Sturt University (CSU), providing people of all ages and riding abilities to join the fun in a safe environment.
And despite the rainy weather, organisers were thrilled with the turnout.
"It was just incredible really," Rotary Club of Bathurst president Robert Barlow said.
"The atmosphere was amazing, people turned up despite the rain and it all started off really successfully."
Organised by the Rotary Club of Bathurst, in conjunction with Bathurst Council and CSU, the event has been introduced to replace the Blayney to Bathurst (B2B) race, but with some new aspects to cater for more people.
In addition to the main race - the #BathurstGravel - a fun run-inspired event for the kids was put on first, the Together for Life Ride, where they clocked as many laps as they could in a half-hour period.
This was followed by a one-hour event for novice riders or those still gaining their confidence.
And being held at CSU, Mr Barlow said it was perfect for riders who are nervous riding on a road with cars going past.
"This is a closed course, it's got no traffic at all," he said.
"The event is aimed at those people who haven't really ridden much lately, encouraging them to get their bikes out of the shed.
"And we did attract a lot of those riders, and everyone who did it said it was 'friggin' awesome'."
When it came time for the main race, Mr Barlow was incredibly pleased by the number of entrants.
With numbers sitting at around the 35 mark during the week leading up to the event, Mr Barlow estimates there was around double that by the time the day came.
And the feedback received, especially from some of the professional riders who entered, gave Mr Barlow a great deal of confidence heading into next year.
"The greatest feedback I had was from people like Mark Windsor, spruiking it up like I'd never heard before," he said.
"The word of mouth feedback is always the most valuable ... so if we can multiply it by 10 next year I'll be super happy."
With aspirations to make the event into a large cycling festival, Mr Barlow thanked everyone who turned up to support and compete in the inaugural event, not really knowing what it would be like.
"There are now inaugural riders who will return to the event and have 'status of honour' for turning up in the rain, not knowing what it was going to be and testing everything out," he said.
