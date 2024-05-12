They've done it again: Bathurst 75 and Panorama deliver another wild derby

BATHURST 75 FC and Panorama FC were clearly not intent on delivering just the one classic derby game in 2024.
Having already played out a thrilling Australia Cup contest earlier this year the two Bathurst clubs came together again on Saturday for a Western Premier League game that will be talked about for some time.
Bathurst 75 got revenge for their penalty shoot-out defeat in the cup by overcoming Panorama in a high scoring 6-4 victory crammed with twists and turns at Proctor Park.
The men in blue looked home for all money when they stormed out to a 4-1 lead at half-time, only for the Goats to stage a comeback and level proceedings.
It took two goals from Luke Mutton inside the last five minutes of regulation to put Bathurst 75 back in front and maintain the defending premier club's unbeaten start to the competition.
Bathurst 75 co-coach Mark Comerford said it took some composure from his team to not let Panorama 's comeback completely rattle them.
"It's obviously a great game for a neutral. I thought we were comfortable in the first half and didn't get pressured too much. We felt relaxed at half-time," he said.
"Credit to Panorama because they came out after half-time and upped the tempo. A couple of defensive errors on our part quickly saw it back to 4-3, then when it got to 4-all we were asking 'Can we stop this?'.
"I was pretty nervous on the sideline but fortunately for us Luke scored those two goals at the end. We certainly made it a lot harder on ourselves than we should have."
Bathurst 75 scored all of their first half goals in a half hour window of dominant play as four different players - Andrew Smith, Steve Long, Nick Press and Jack Press got on the score sheet.
The team finally got some possession towards the Panorama end of the field towards the end of the 90 minutes and were able to make the most of their time there.
Comerford said there's been little to split the two Bathurst sides this year.
"In the Australia Cup it was 3-all at the end of normal time and then 4-all at the end of extra time so there's definitely that closeness there," he said.
"Panorama seem to have the belief that no matter what the scoreline is they can still be in a game, so credit to them.
"However, we were our own enemy for much of that second half, though Panorama didn't let us play the way we wanted to with their pressure. We didn't adjust well and we need to be ready for next time we play them, which we'll be doing twice more."
Panorama coach Jade Hadfield said that the second half's play at least gives his team a great template to work from in the near future.
"It would have been a great game to watch from the sideline," he said.
"Regardless of the result I was happy with the way we played in the second half. There was a stern chat at half-time about not wanting to compete as much as '75 wanted to.
"We did a good job nullifying their midfield but they did a better job than us in winning the scrap.
"The desire to win was the difference, and fixing that is something that's totally within our control."
Jaiden Culbert got a goal back for Panorama just a few minutes into the new half and it sparked a much improved run of play from his side.
Jayden Staatz added a goal for a highlight reels when he caught the opposing goalkeeper off his line with a long range strike, making it 4-3.
Jordan Fordham completed his brace and levelled the scores before Mutton's double snuffed out the chances of what would have been an all-time comeback win.
"I thought Jaiden Culbert was a huge standout. He can often create something from nothing and we needed that in the second half," Hadfield said.
"You can't look past Jayden Staatz's goal from almost halfway and I was always impressed by young Lucas McKenzie who came on with 20 minutes to play and lit it up down the left hand side."
BATHURST 75 FC 6 (Luke Mutton 85' 90', Andrew Smith 14', Steve Long 21', Nick Press 39', Jack Press 41') defeated PANORAMA FC 4 (Jordan Fordham 32' 68', Jaiden Culbert 47' Jayden Staatz 56')
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.