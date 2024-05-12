Man dies and woman flown to hospital following two car crash

A man has died and a woman was airlifted to a Sydney hospital following a two vehicle crash west of Orange on Sunday, May 12.
Emergency services were called to Packham Drive at Manildra, 50 kilometres west of Orange, about 2pm, where they found a station wagon and dual-cab ute had collided.
The driver of the station wagon died at the scene; he is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged in his 30s.
A woman travelling in the front seat of the ute was trapped within the wreckage before being released. She has now been airlifted to a Sydney hospital. Police have been told her injuries are not life-threatening.
The driver of the ute, a 44-year-old man, and two children, escaped serious injury.
They were taken to Orange Hospital where they were checked as a precaution. The driver has undergone mandatory testing.
Packham Drive between Molong and Manildra was closed at 2.23pm following the crash between the two vehicles. According to Live Traffic road remained closed at 5.52pm.
Officers attached to Central West Police District are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash and have appealed for anyone with information or dashcam vision they believe relevant to the investigation to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
