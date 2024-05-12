Why didn't the Windy 1100 ballot draw result in more sales?

Welcome to Monday, I hope everyone had a great weekend.
Here is a look at what is making news today.
Bathurst council was hoping lands sales would lead to a financial boost, but in its first major land release in several years, only 10 per cent of what was on offer sold.
Senior journalist, Rachel Chamberlain looks at why so few blocks sold at the May 9 ballot draw.
On Saturday evening, Western Advocate journalist Amy Rees was on hand to capture all the fun as the Bathurst Bulldogs celebrated a remarkable achievement
The event was a celebration of history, friendships forged and the evolution of rugby union in Bathurst as the Bulldogs celebrated 150 years at a gala night.
The evening attracted 340 people who have been, and still are, involved with the club.
And in other sporting news read about Bathurst 75 FC and Panorama FC's Saturday derby, which was a Western Premier League game that will be talked about for some time.
Have a great day.
Jacinta Carroll, Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.