Community support helping local nursery get through 'devastating blow'

AFTER a tough blow to a small Bathurst business, the community support has provided some positivity for staff and owners.
Riverside Nursery's truck was allegedly stolen and set alight, leaving everyone involved with the business feeling very disheartened.
But after seeing the community rally behind them, staff member Lauren Hagney said it's given them some hope during a disappointing time.
"We're a really small team down at the nursery and we love our job," Ms Hagney said.
"We're very passionate about what we do, so it's devastating to see anything like that happen, that people can do this sort of thing to small businesses, or any business or any home.
"We never imagined it would be our little nursery, the phone call from the police was a bit of a devastating blow."
After having a lot of people asking what had happened, the nursery decided to share the news on its Facebook page.
And since the post went public, Ms Hagney said the response from Bathurst residents has been amazing.
Despite the losses, the nursery still welcomed lots of customers through the gates over the Mother's Day weekend - with people grabbing their mums some last-minute gardening gifts.
"People still coming down and buying something for their garden really helps us to just retain a bit of positivity," Ms Hagney said.
"The Bathurst community is great at coming together to support small businesses when anybody has any trouble.
"It's still a small town at its heart and we appreciate the support from the community."
Riverside Nursery has been providing Bathurst with beautiful, locally-grown plants and garden accessories for 35 years, and while getting things back to normal will take a bit of time, the team is determined to continue providing Bathurst with their services.
