Young mum pleads guilty to killing two in horror crash

A driver has pleaded guilty to causing two deaths in a horror crash in the state's central west.
Appearing at the District Court in Dubbo on Friday, May 10, a woman - who cannot be named for legal reasons - pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous driving occasioning death.
On Friday, September 16, 2022, the 30-year-old woman was driving a Toyota LandCruiser Prado along Goolma Road with another woman, a man and three young children in the car.
As she neared Gorries Lane in Goolma - 77 kilometres east of Dubbo - at about 4pm she collided with a Ford Falcon ute.
When emergency services arrived on scene they found 29-year-old Gulgong local Jordan McGregor, who was driving the ute, and the Toyota driver's 63-year-old female passenger had died at the scene.
The male passenger, the driver and the three children were all removed from the Toyota with assistance from Fire and Rescue NSW and the VRA.
The children were treated on scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being airlifted to Westmead Children's Hospital in Sydney suffering serious injuries.
The driver was taken to Mudgee Hospital where she was treated for abdominal pain.
After investigations, the driver was charged with two counts of dangerous driving occasioning death, two counts of dangerous diving occasioning grievous bodily harm, three counts of causing bodily harm by misconduct and two counts of negligent driving occasioning death.
The woman is expected to appear before the District Court in Dubbo again for sentencing on Monday, June 17.
