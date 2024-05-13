Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Masters of the close contest: Panthers once again tough out a two-point win

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated May 13 2024 - 4:48pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST Panthers are on a mission to show the rest of the Peter McDonald Premiership that they're a real contender this year after holding on for victory away to the Forbes Magpies.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.