Masters of the close contest: Panthers once again tough out a two-point win

BATHURST Panthers are on a mission to show the rest of the Peter McDonald Premiership that they're a real contender this year after holding on for victory away to the Forbes Magpies.
Panthers pushed clear in the second half of their round three game but had to hold off a resurgent Magpies side towards the full-time whistle, hanging on for a 34-32 success.
It's the third win from four games this year for the Bathurst club who now sit second on the ladder.
One missed conversion would be all that separated the two clubs after they each put away six tries in an entertaining clash at Spooner Oval.
Panthers were left without an interchange in the closing stages of the game and had to show plenty of defensive mettle to see of Forbes' late flurry of attacks close to the try line.
It's the second straight game that the Panthers have managed to win by just two points, following last round's stunning post-siren try that sealed a 22-20 victory over Dubbo CYMS.
For the Magpies it leaves them still on the hunt for their first win of the season.
Panthers player-coach Jake Betts said his side thought they had the result just about secured when they gave themselves breathing room after the break.
"It was a very back and forth game, but there was a stage with 25 minutes to go where we scored two tries and I thought we would just press on with it," he said.
"To Forbes' credit they clawed it back to score two tries towards the end and almost levelled it up."
Panthers picked up a number of minor injuries from the game, which left them with zero bench players to call upon at one stage, but it's expected that everyone will pass fit for the next game.
"They had the footy for probably three sets on our line with about three minutes to go," he said.
"The boys did such a good job to hold them out."
Josh Rivett continued to enjoy his shift to the centres this season as he picked up two tries in the win.
The man who found the previous game's winning try, Tieryn Toomey-White, also had a great day out for the Panthers with a brace of his own.
Panthers will welcome back Nick Tilburg from suspension next week against Orange CYMS in the top of the table clash at Wade Park.
