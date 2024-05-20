See who was there to celebrate Adrian and Lorna's 70th wedding anniversary

ADRIAN and Lorna Ryan were joined by their loved ones as they came together to celebrate their platinum anniversary.
The couple met in the early 1950s when a neighbour took the future Mrs Ryan to meet the Ryan family at their Perthville property.
The next day, Mr Ryan happened upon her in Howick Street and, after talking for a little while, asked her to go to the pictures with him.
It was their first date, and they quickly became a couple.
They wed on May 8, 1954 at the Catholic Cathedral of St Michael and St John in Bathurst.
Not quite a year later, they welcomed their first child, daughter Julie and then went on to have three more children: Jennifer, David and Cheryl.
A function was held at Bathurst RSL Club on Saturday, May 11, 2024 to celebrate Mr and Mrs Ryan's 70-year marriage.
Scroll through the photos above to see who was there to mark the occasion.
