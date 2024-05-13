From uniforms and boots to dresses and suits: Photos from the Bulldogs Gala

BATHURST Bulldogs players swapped out their uniforms and boots for dresses and suits recently, for a very important celebration.
The rugby union club celebrated 150 years at a gala night on May 11, attracting 340 people who have been, and still are, involved with the club.
On the night, past and present players swapped out the Blue and Yellow of their uniforms for dresses and suits, and everybody was dressed to impress on the night.
All of the attendees looked gorgeous in their gowns and suave in their suits, ready to celebrate the legacy that is the Bathurst Bulldogs.
President of the club, Phill Newton said the evening was amazing, bringing everyone together and giving old friends a chance to catch up.
Mr Newton, who has been associated with the club since 1981, loved the opportunity to reminisce on his 43-year history with the club, and the many memories he has made.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event and snapped some photos of the smiling faces on the night. Is there anybody that you recognise from the above gallery?
