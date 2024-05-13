Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

From uniforms and boots to dresses and suits: Photos from the Bulldogs Gala

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated May 13 2024 - 5:19pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST Bulldogs players swapped out their uniforms and boots for dresses and suits recently, for a very important celebration.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.