Stunning location and lots of appeal

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday May 17: 'Dunroamin' 123 Billywillinga Road, Billywillinga:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 123 Billywillinga Road, or click here to discover this week's View eEdition.
Located among the rolling hills of Billywillinga, this property is a unique opportunity and sure to impress. 123 Billywillinga Road offers a modern home that is spacious and has large rooms throughout. Storage is a big feature throughout the home as are creature comforts like heating and cooling.
The home enjoys a 22 metre wide verandah that ensure the maximum possible aspect across the view of rolling tree lined hills and rocky outcrops to the south of Billywillinga. The property has been developed with privacy being a huge appeal, while any larger families have multiple sites on which a granny flat could be erected (STCA).
Listing agent Andrew Crauford said the property had a lot to love about it and a lot of potential. "The balance of modern spacious and practical improvements combined with the lifestyle and accessibility to Bathurst are an appealing package," he said. "It's a tranquil property that delivers in spades full on modern convenience, lifestyle, views and storage. and is ready for an immediate sale"
123 Billywillinga Road has a very conservative footprint on the environment and boasts a first-class solar battery system that has been tried and tested by the current owner, supporting a family of five without any hassle or interruption. The home is very well built with excellent insulation in the roof and subfloor that increases the efficiency of the home.
Other features include a generous, main shed that sits close to the home, but below the view line from the verandah, firepits, room for visitors camper trailers and caravans, and ample room throughout the home. There are surrounding manicured grass areas that make lifestyle and entertaining a huge attraction to this lifestyle property. The current owner has also created an amazing mountain bike trail around the perimeter of the 34 acres.
The location of the property is ideal. It's just an easy drive along a sealed road for 10 minutes which gets you into Eglinton, while a further 10 minutes outs you in Bathurst's CBD where shops, medical facilities, cafes and restaurants, schools, and sporting facilities are all on offer. 123 Billywillinga Road ensures all of this is easily accessible, while still feeling a million miles away when you are at home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.