Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

If you've ever wanted to give back to your community, here's where to start

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
May 14 2024 - 11:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ORGANISATIONS across Bathurst that rely on volunteers will come together at an event that aims to bolster their ability to deliver services for the community.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.