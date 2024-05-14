Night patrols in state forests target illegal hunting

AUTHORITIES are cracking down in illegal hunting in forests around Bathurst and the region.
Forestry Corporation and the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) have confirmed they are working collaboratively to manage hunting activities within State forests in the Central West.
Night patrols have recently been carried out by DPI Hunting Inspectors and Forestry Corporation's Bathurst-based Forest Rangers to ensure safe and legal hunting occurs in appropriate areas.
Bathurst Management Area Forest Ranger Paul Robb said permission to hunt is issued to licensed hunters allowing them access to specific areas of State forests.
"Firearms are not permitted to be used after dark nor is any spotlighting permitted," Mr Robb said.
"Any person found hunting in State forests is required to produce a current permission to hunt, their NSW Restricted Game Hunting Licence and be able to demonstrate their location on current hunting maps provided by FCNSW.
"By working together on joint patrols in State forests, Forest Rangers and DPI Hunting Inspectors can provide support to each other and share information on hunting activities to ensure desirable outcomes for all forest users.
"Forestry Corporation monitors hunting activities in State forests to ensure permit holders are complying with regulations and to identify and act on activities that may impact or cause disturbance to the wider community or neighbouring property owners," he said.
Find out more about permission to hunt in State forests on the Forestry Corporation website: www.forestrycorporation.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.