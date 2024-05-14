Army troops couldn't have asked for a better time while training in Bathurst

DESPITE a few confused looks initially, members of the Australian Army's 5th Brigade were warmly welcomed by Bathurst residents during training exercises conducted in the area.
Hundreds of troops came to Bathurst to complete training which focused on protecting critical infrastructure and the community from an enemy.
Training officer for the brigade, Colonel Stephen Hledik, said between the perfect weather and amazing cooperation from everyone in the community, they couldn't have asked for a better experience.
"From the very get-go, our engagement with the Bathurst area has been fantastic," he said.
"Working with the council to start off with, the airport staff and the local police authorities to know what's going on, they were all fantastically welcoming and very positive about having us here.
"The soldiers who did get to go into town were greeted in the street by veterans or just locals who wanted to have a chat, which made us feel that our participation with the community was very successful."
A lot of the exercises were based at the Bathurst Airport and included a range of military tasks like patrolling, reconnaissance, surveillance, convoy escort, defence of the airfield, vehicle checkpoints, and more.
And, in a fun coincidence, while the troops were visiting, the local Air Force cadets had an activity night.
And while there were a few confused looks when parents arrived at the airport to be greeted by a group of Australian Army soldiers at the gates, they soon realised what was going on.
"Certainly some of the parents on the activity night might have been wondering what was going on, but everybody were fantastic role players," Col Hledik said.
"So, moving the parents through was really easily done, and we had the opportunity to bring the cadets over to the vehicles and talk to the soldiers, so they got a bit of a bonus training night."
The brigade also used the Sunny Corner and Macquarie Wood forests for some simulation training exercises, where they were deployed to go in and locate the 'enemy'.
And, due to the fantastic weather, the brigade was able to participate in even more exercises than originally planned, as the opportunities presented themselves.
"Everything has gone pretty much as best as we could hope, meaning we have gained our starting objectives and some extra ones as well because we've just had opportunities presented to us to utilise the area," Col Hledik said.
And to top the week off, NSW Governor Margaret Beazley made the trip to Bathurst, to visit the troops on the ground.
Col Hledik thanked the Bathurst community for being so welcoming and supportive during their visit, and he suspects many of the troops will return for holidays after seeing what the city has to offer.
