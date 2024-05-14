One hundred reasons to smile: Turnbull brings up rapid century of victories

'HISTORIC' is a word that sometimes gets thrown around too often in sporting circles but what Bathurst's Jett Turnbull recently achieved deserves to be considered as such.
The 16-year-old rising star of the harness racing scene recorded his 100th career win, making him the youngest driver in Australia on record to ever achieve the feat.
Turnbull reached the mark on Borrowed Time early in Friday's Dubbo meeting, with the Bathurst bringing up the century less than 10 months into his driving career.
Reaching 100 winners so quickly was not something Turnbull envisioned when he started his career.
"I never expected that at all," he said.
"It's been unbelievable getting to where I am now. I'm pinching myself every day now with how everything's fallen into place."
Turnbull was hopeful of bringing up his century during his home meeting on May 8, where he needed to win three of his six drives to achieve the milestone.
He came up just short of the mark by scoring two victories, on Skittle Bomb and I Walk The Line.
That left him with five more opportunities to get the job done at Dubbo's meeting two days later.
It was in the second of those drives, on board Michael Carroll's Borrowed Time, that Turnbull achieved his goal.
Turnbull took the short priced favourite to the lead and managed to steadily extend his margin during the home stretch, giving him time to offer a salute to friends, family and owners who were watching on.
"I was pretty confident that I would be able to get it at Dubbo because I had a couple of nice drives up there," Turnbull said.
"It was nice to get it on that horse too because I've driven a couple of winners for the trainer as well. I know the horse is a big lazy fella, and I knew that once I got him to the front that he'd be hard to beat.
"It was a great feeling and a bit of a relief. Having all the owners there cheering it on was great. That made it really fun."
Turnbull's racing career has been a glowing one right from the outset.
In just his second ever drive, and his first race meeting, Turnbull drove his father's horse Faze Of Glory to a dominant victory at Bathurst on July 19.
The meeting was held just one day after Turnbull's 16th birthday, which marked the start of his eligibility to take part in competitive harness races.
It didn't take long for Turnbull to bring up 99 more wins.
Within just two more months the young talent had managed the rare feat of recording four winning drives at a single meeting - on two separate occasions.
With 50 victories already in the 2024 season Turnbull also currently leads the NSW State Premiership for concession drivers.
He's already created some great memories in less than a year.
"I'd say the first win was the most special because I do everything with him at home," Turnbull said.
"This 100th one was great too because the trainer is a great bloke and he's supported me a fair bit. The 50th was great as well, with Caught On The Edge, one of Mat Rue's.
