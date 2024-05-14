Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

One hundred reasons to smile: Turnbull brings up rapid century of victories

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
May 14 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

'HISTORIC' is a word that sometimes gets thrown around too often in sporting circles but what Bathurst's Jett Turnbull recently achieved deserves to be considered as such.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.