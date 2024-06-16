Mysteries from Bathurst's early years could finally be solved

THERE'S so much about Bathurst's early history that is still unknown, but a decision from Lord Bathurst could be the start of piecing it together.
The ninth Earl Bathurst, also known as Lord Bathurst, has granted Bathurst Regional Council access to his extensive family archives for new research into the colonial history of the town of Bathurst.
His decision is a direct result of the budding friendship between Bathurst and the English town of Cirencester, where Lord Bathurst resides.
It is thought that the family's archives could contain information about the colonisation of Bathurst in the early 1800s.
Lord Bathurst said he is "fully supportive" of the new research.
"A lot has been written about the third Earl Bathurst given his job, but not a lot from a specifically Bathurst perspective," he said.
"There are literally hundreds of files across at least four separate archives from the British Library to Westminster to the British National Archives, plus family items.
"I'm glad to help shed any light we can on Bathurst's colonial history, which is intriguing and compelling, but also includes the harsh realities of resistance warfare by the Wiradyuri people, which is not well understood in detail from other primary sources."
Just what could be uncovered through the research is unknown, but there remains many unsolved mysteries about Bathurst's colonial past.
Potentially, they could be traced through the archives.
One such mystery is the whereabouts of a report on the state of the colony at Bathurst Depot during the Bathurst Wars of 1822-24 against Wiradyuri people.
Governor Brisbane was ordered by the 3rd Earl Bathurst to write and submit a full report, but this report has not been found, nor has a written report to Governor Brisbane by then Commandant, Major James Morisset at Bathurst.
There is also mystery surrounding the possible actions of Commandant Morisset.
A contemporary observer has suggested that he collected the skulls of 45 murdered Wiradjuri people and boiled them down for shipping back to Britain.
If this is true, their journey and whereabouts are unknown.
There's also the mystery of the original possum skin cloak that is recorded to have been handed by local Wiradyuri to Governor Macquarie during peaceful discussions in 1815, but this significant item has disappeared seemingly without a trace.
Mayor Jess Jennings thinks it's possible that information about these events could be found in the archives, given the third Earl Bathurst was a powerful figure in the development of Bathurst.
He has thanked Lord Bathurst for making them available.
"These archives contain extensive personal correspondence about amazing periods of world history, such as the fall of Napoleon, which the third Earl Bathurst managed under his portfolio, but these headlines have grabbed the lion's share of research to date," Cr Jennings said.
"It's probably fair to say these archives have not been forensically researched from an Australian perspective, let alone a colonial Bathurst view, so this could open a whole new field of fertile research about colonial Australia."
