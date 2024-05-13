All eyes on winter festival's deficit

Good morning and welcome to Tuesday.
The winter festival is a high point of the annual calendar, but it could be scaled back in the future as Bathurst Regional Council considers its financial position.
Senior journalist Rachel Chamberlain looks at how the festival could be affected in years to come.
In other news, enjoy our pictorial taken at Bathurst Public School of families enjoying a delicious Mother's Day breakfast on Friday morning.
In sport Bathurst Panthers are on a mission to show the rest of the Peter McDonald Premiership that they're a real contender this year after holding on for victory away to the Forbes Magpies.
And another piece well worth a read, the Peter McDonald Premiership has opened an investigation into the circumstances which led to the round three fixtures between Bathurst St Pat's and Wellington being cancelled.
Have a great day
Jacinta Carroll, Editor
