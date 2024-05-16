After besting the state, Bathurst took on the nation and won | Mayor's say

COUNCIL was represented at the National Tidy Towns award on the weekend after winning the overall NSW State Tidy Towns award in November 2023.
We are now a national award winner for the Banishing Bathurst Butts initiative.
The project was named the winner in the 2024 National Tidy Towns Litter Prevention category.
In partnership with Bathurst Base Hospital, Bathurst Regional Council spearheaded the project, targeting cigarette litter reduction, achieving an impressive 85 per cent decrease across hospital and suburban sites in 2023.
The project thrived thanks to innovative approaches, including enhanced infrastructure and educational signage tailored to meet regulatory standards.
The project surpassed its objectives, boasting an 87.9 per cent increase in proper disposal rates and an astonishing 93.7 per cent reduction in CBD litter.
Council worked with the NSW EPA and NSW Health in delivering the project and ensuring its success.
Congratulations to all staff involved.
I HAD the opportunity to spend time in Cirencester while I was in England.
The relationship has grown rapidly but because of COVID-19 delays, this is actually the first formal visit by a sitting Bathurst mayor to Cirencester.
Lord Bathurst was instrumental in advocating for this partnership since he and Lady Bathurst visited Bathurst for the bicentenary in 2015.
While in Cirencester, I met with and visited a range of local businesses, attended public receptions, and discussed university linkages between our two communities.
The weekend ended with the jointly-organised cycling event, Bathurst Gravel, on Saturday, May 11, which in England was held at Lord Bathurst's Cirencester Park.
The Australian circuit was on Charles Sturt University's Bathurst campus.
The mayor has fully self-funded his visit to England, including the Cirencester sector.
