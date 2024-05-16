Tools of the trade that the job easier | Rural Notebook

AFTER being involved in the livestock industry for a lot of years, perhaps it's time to look at the inventions that have been valuable to our business.
The mobile phone and smartphone took away our privacy, but they have been brilliant in the field and when connected to Bluetooth in tractors and vehicles.
When ordering machinery parts they take and send photos that save much argument.
In the farm workshop we find an array of cordless hand tools, with a five-inch angle grinder being much loved.
Up to the wool shed we find a hydraulic wool press, auto sheep drafter and wide shearing combs and a cordless hand piece.
Outside is a hydraulic tail gate on the truck and a chin lifter on the cattle crush.
Apologies for rambling, but my winner for a farmer is a four-in-one bucket on your tractor's front end loader.
TWO local stud bull auctions returned solid results in recent weeks.
The Jenkins family at Rydal had a solid sale, good clearance and a top price of $12,000 (three times) and an $8044 average for their Charolais bulls.
Across the basin to the Rutherford family's Stanford Poll Herefords, we found a $14,000 top priced bull, another good clearance and a $5857 average for bulls.
Forty station mated heifers averaged $1410, and all 23 cow and calf units averaged $2066.
Both these sales showed us once again that good cattle sell for good money.
SIX weeks to go till the end of the financial year and every farming business will be updating their business books and minimising their income tax liabilities while time is on their side.
Bathurst city has many very capable public accountants and an hour-long discussion at, say, $350 could save much more than that in the medium term.
We realise that 2023-24 has not been a brilliant year income wise, but no taxpayer likes to see their hard earned tax dollars at work in a public street at midday on a working Monday.
RECENT weeks have seen the deaths of several of our leading citizens.
Kathy McMahon is remembered as a dedicated nursing sister.
She and husband John conducted the Foster's Creek property near Rockley and raised their daughters there.
Naomi Smith was one of Bathurst's best lady tennis players, and with husband Jack they operated the property, The Willows at Evans Plains.
Others have commented on the death of Ray Noonan, one of our top sportsmen.
Country people knew him as a great bloke.
THERE may be a lot of my readers whose family members attended Catholic Schools in the Bathurst Diocese over the years.
The Diocese has produced a beautifully presented coffee table hard cover book, A history of Catholic Education in the Diocese of Bathurst over 200 Years, that has been very well researched, has lots of photos of long gone schools, and historical stories that will interest readers.
The book is only available at the Catholic Education Office in Gilmour Street, Kelso, where it sells for $30.
We think it will be a very interesting read for many people.
THE COVID pandemic changed much of the operation of the motor vehicle industry in Australia.
Waiting lists of close to two years were quite common for popular vehicles, such as the big selling Toyota Rav 4 hybrid.
Supply has caught up to the present stage, where that vehicle was our nation's top seller in March, 2024.
A popular SUV that is involved in a carburettor recall has to wait up to 24 months for the Japanese part to be available.
In the days of Holden and Falcon, holding commanding shares of new car sales, parts were readily available and owners were able to get motors running in most cases.
LOCAL government elections are now less than four months away and tickets will be formed very soon.
Bathurst Regional Council candidates know that every decision of a new council will relate to a special rate variation at some time in the near future.
Every council in NSW must be feeling the effect of state government cost shifting.
Their wages and salaries bill has moved with inflation and their financial ends don't want to meet.
Cool heads and thick skins will be needed as a new BRC team forges ahead.
WEEK 45 of Australian wool sales had an offering of 38,476 bales in which 90.6 per cent were sold to the trade.
Currency and global uncertainty continue to have a negative effect on the wool market.
Tuesday was the toughest day for sellers, and losses seemed to slow on the second day with, Fremantle finishing slightly better on the Wednesday.
Week 46 has an early estimated offering of 39,420 bales.
THE tyre retailer put four good used tyres out the front and his sign said "Free".
A week later they were still there, so he changed his sign to $250.
They were stolen in 40 minutes.
