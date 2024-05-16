A bibliophiles dream: Book lovers were beaming at the Lifeline VIP Night

THE LIFELINE Central West Book Fair has come and gone for another year, but for the 2024 event, there was an exciting new addition.
Before the Book Fair officially began from May 2 - 5, a VIP Book Night and Charity Auction was hosted at the Bathurst Showground on Wednesday, May 1.
From 5pm until 8pm, ticket holders enjoyed plenty of food, drinks and music, all while being the first to lay eyes on the books available throughout the event.
The money raised from this event through ticket sales, and book sales went directly to Lifeline Central West to help their mission to combat mental health in the region.
And for the 2024 book fair, sales were through the roof.
Previously, the most money raised at a single event was about $50,000, but Lifeline Central West chief executive officer Stephanie Robinson said the May, 2024 book fair has surpassed that figure.
"I think the most we've ever raised has been about $50,000 and we know we've already surpassed that," she said on Sunday, May 5.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event and snapped some photos of the bibliophiles on the night. Is there anybody you can recognise?
