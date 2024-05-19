Run-in with cops sparks warning for 'erratic' man found with knife, drugs

A MAN has been warned to never be found with a knife again after he was busted riding around on a moped with the weapon and a pocket of drugs.
Logan Goodfellow, 27, of Durham Street, Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on May 8, 2024 to two counts of possessing drugs and having a knife in public.
Court documents state police spotted a black moped travelling along Lloyds Road in South Bathurst at 12.45am on March 4, 2024 before they stopped it on Bant Street.
Believing the moped was linked to frequent visits to a Bathurst drug house, police spoke with an "erratic" Goodfellow - who was riding it - and searched the vehicle.
They found two small tin foil packets of cannabis "buds" in Goodfellow's top pocket along with a black knife, which was under the seat of the vehicle.
Goodfellow, who struggled to maintain eye contact with police, said he couldn't remember when or where he bought the drugs and thought his friend had left the knife.
The drugs were seized and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where they were found the drugs weighed 1.82 grams.
On a separate occasion, police were doing patrols of South Bathurst about 11am on March 27 when they spotted a motorised scooter parked out the front of a suspected drug house.
Police stopped Goodfellow - who was riding it - and noticed he was extremely shaky and had abnormal jaw movements.
He was asked for his licence before he was found with a glass 'ice' pip in his hoodie and 0.74 grams of methamphetamine inside his wallet.
Goodfellow was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
GOODFELLOW'S Legal Aid solicitor Simone Thackray told the court her client uses marijuana as a way to "cope with life" after he had been introduced to the drug as a teen.
With no criminal record, Ms Thackray asked the court to place Goodfellow on a conditional release order (CRO).
"It's disappointing you were stopped twice and found with prohibited drugs," Magistrate Carl Milovanovich said.
"There is no place for knives in the community. There are too many young people walking around with knives in their pockets.
"Don't be found with one again."
Goodfellow was placed on a CRO with conviction for one year.
He was also fined $400.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.