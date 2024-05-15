'They all add something great to the team': Bathurst trio selected for next level

ANOTHER year and another strong Bathurst presence in the West Central West representative team.
Samantha Hanrahan, Bronte Cullen and Anthea Clark were all named into this year's WCW side following their excellent performances for the Bathurst under 17s side at their recent Regional League campaign.
All three players were standouts for a young Bathurst squad taking on more experienced opposition at the Orange event, and they've been rewarded with further representative honours.
For Hanrahan and Cullen it marks a return to the team while Clark is set to debut.
One person who knows quite well what the trio are capable of on the netball court is Bathurst under 17s district coach Trish Williams.
Williams, who was part of the selection panel for the WCW team, said the Bathurst representatives are sure to excel at the next level.
"I think they all add something great to the team that's been selected," she said.
"It's great for Bathurst players to be making their mark. We've seen players in recent years like Mia Baggett and Hallie Wolfenden come through this team.
"We want to continue seeing Bathurst players getting into a NSW talent pathway and seeing our emerging talent come through into state under 17 selections."
Regional League champions Orange make up the majority of the team with six selections (Lucy Wilson, Millicent Hollingworth, Marley Aplin, Mya Simmons, Adeline Hollingworth and Mackenzie Wright).
Players from Mudgee (Jorja Bennetts and Rachel Marshall) and Dubbo (Sienna Marchant) make up the remaining three places.
Williams said the Bathurst players each bring an important skillset to the team.
"Sam's an athlete across many sports and she's our captain for the Bathurst 17s, where she brings some great skills. She's just strengthens everyone around her and always brings her best," she said.
"Anthea is quite the talented player. She's a utility player who's capable of playing anywhere on the court. She may start on the bench but she can jump into any position, which is great when you've got rolling subs.
"Bronte was in the team last year and she's just a star. She's a beautiful shooter and mover in the circle. She's very reserved and just quietens the circle down."
The WCW team will take part in the Regional State Cup on October 12 and 13, to be held at Netball Central in Sydney Olympic Park.
