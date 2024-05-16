Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Watch
Photos

See magnificent mums and their little loves for Mother's Day at Assumption

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated May 16 2024 - 10:47am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

EVEN though Mother's Day was celebrated on Sunday, May 12, the commemorations continued on Monday, May 13, at the Assumption Catholic Primary School.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.