See magnificent mums and their little loves for Mother's Day at Assumption

EVEN though Mother's Day was celebrated on Sunday, May 12, the commemorations continued on Monday, May 13, at the Assumption Catholic Primary School.
Mums, grandmas, nannas, nonnas, aunties and mother figures gathered at the school for a special breakfast with their little loves.
And, even though it was a chilly morning, there was a sense of warmth in the air, as the love of the mums and bubs was radiating throughout the school halls.
Hundreds of people attended the event, where they were treated to an impressive spread of breakfast goodies.
And it was all a way for the school and the students to say a big 'thank you' to their mums for all the hard work they do each and every day.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event and snapped some photos of the beautiful families on the day. Is there anybody in the above gallery that you can recognise?
Make sure to check out the other Mother's Day galleries from other schools around Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.