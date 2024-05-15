Deputy Mayor calling to 'guide the narrative forward for safety for women'

ONE woman is murdered at the hands of gendered violence every four days in Australia.
As a husband, and soon-to-be father of a baby girl, it's no wonder that finding a way to combat domestic violence is at the forefront of Deputy Mayor Ben Fry's mind.
"Myself, imminently about to become a father to a baby girl is incredibly impactful, and you do worry about some of the behaviours that we've seen around the nation," he said.
That's why he's calling for an extraordinary meeting in the community to find a way to tackle the issue of domestic violence in Bathurst.
"After discussions with the female councillors and members of the community, I thought it prudent to lead something from a local perspective about the violence against women epidemic that we are witnessing across communities across Australia," he said.
"So, as a co-chair of the Bathurst Regional Community Safety Committee, I emailed the chair and asked if we could do an extraordinary meeting."
The meeting would call for local agencies, such as independent groups, not-for-profits and government bodies, which already make up part of the committee, to join together with members of the public.
There, an open dialogue would be undertaken, with hopes to find a solution as to how to end gendered violence.
"I think some kind of summit of those agencies together with council will produce some ideas," Cr Fry said.
"The ideas could be a direct action, or it could be utilising existing resources through those said agencies, or it might be articulating a campaign locally to change behaviour in men specifically."
And the importance of such a meeting can't be understated.
Bathurst has among the highest instance rates of DV state wide, recording 760.5 incidents per 100,000 population, compared to an average of 420.3 for NSW.
"Out of a recent community safety survey that our committee undertook last year, domestic violence was if not the, one of the highest cases of unsafe behaviour in our city," he said.
"So, it was on the committee's radar anyway, but I think it's time that we actually lead from a council perspective and a committee perspective to ensure that this conversation is happening right here in Bathurst."
And, though Cr Fry acknowledged that resources at council are limited to a certain extent, he said that building relationships with other community groups is vital to creating a sense of safety.
"We can always lean on those agencies that are doing great work in this field already to make sure that we are creating safe environments for women and to bring up our children in Bathurst," he said.
"We want to help guide the narrative forward for safety for women in the city."
Though no official time or date for the meeting has been determined, Cr Fry said he would do his utmost to ensure that it would be held in a convenient location at an accessible time for community members.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.