This is the week to find out more about important service | State politics

NEIGHBOURHOOD Centre Week will be celebrated from 13 to 19 May 2024 with the theme Stronger Together.
Neighbourhood centres play an important role in our community bringing together an array of services, activities and resources to share with locals.
Neighbourhood centres can assist with everything, from disability and aged care services, social activities and events, even low-cost activities and fitness suggestions.
There is also financial support and assistance programs available, counselling services, and children services including homework clubs and learn to drive lessons.
I also encourage everyone to consider volunteering for their local neighbourhood centre.
Any skill set could be found useful, whether it's front reception duties, running a workshop or being a helpful pair of hands, there is something for everyone to get involved.
For more information on what your local Neighbourhood Centre offers, or how to get involved, visit their website or drop in today.
The NSW Government is reviewing the NSW Visitor Economy Strategy to boost tourism to NSW.
The current NSW Visitor Economy Strategy provides a roadmap for growing the NSW visitor economy to 2030 and was originally published in January, 2021.
Visitor economy stakeholders, including tourist attraction operators, accommodation and business owners and residents of NSW, are invited to contribute their insights and ideas to the review.
Your feedback will help identify the barriers to growth and most importantly, the opportunities and strategic initiatives that will turbocharge the growth of the visitor economy through to 2035.
Head to the NSW government's Have Your Say website to make a submission.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.