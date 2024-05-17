Man grabs woman's hair, tosses her against a wall over a lost vape

A MAN who threw a woman against a wall as he held a fist full of her hair because of a lost vape has been sentenced to a term of community jail.
Matthew Manuel Howes, 44, of Blackwood Crescent, Macquarie Fields was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on May 8, 2024 after he previously pleaded guilty to a charge of common assault.
Documents tendered to the court state about 5pm on December 28, 2023 Howes got into an argument with a woman about his lost vape, calling her a "f---ing s--t".
As the victim tried to leave, Howes grabbed her hair and forced her up against the wall.
Eventually, Howes freed the woman.
As she drove from the home along Belubula Way in Mandurama, she called triple-zero.
It was about 8pm when police went to a home on Hazelwood Lane in Millamolong and found a "I'm sorry" note on the front doorstep.
After they got permission to enter the home, officers found Howes hiding underneath the bed inside the main bedroom.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
HOWES' behaviour was described in open court as "completely inappropriate and disproportionate" by his Legal Aid solicitor Simone Thackray.
Ms Thackray then went into Howes' drug use because "he was coming down from meth at the time" but he had since claimed to be 10 weeks clean.
Magistrate Carl Milovanovich read Howes' criminal record aloud in open court, which had previous terms of prison for violent matters.
"You've got to realise this record of yours will send you back to jail if you come back," Mr Milovanovich said.
Howes was ordered to serve a community jail sentence through an intensive correction order for 18 months.
