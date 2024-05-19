Woman used stolen cash to put through the pokies

USING stolen money to play the pokies has come at a cost for a 37-year-old woman who stole cash from a wallet and used it for her own bets.
Stacey Anne Margaret Smith of Tilga Street, Canowindra pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on May 8, 2024 to a charge of larceny.
Court documents state the victim was at the Oxford Hotel about 10.30pm on March 5, 2024 playing poker machines with a group of friends when he dropped his wallet.
Smith noticed the wallet on the ground and took it, using the cash inside to play her own machine.
A short time later, the victim noticed his wallet was missing and told security guards, who alerted the bar manager.
While being questioned, Smith told security she took $20 and threw the wallet away.
Police were called and Smith was later charged.
"SHE was drunk and acted stupidly", according to Legal Aid solicitor Keith Kuan who said his client was just starting to get her life together.
"What you did on this day was dishonest, you took advantage of someone," Magistrate Carl Milovanovich said.
"The fact this only involved a small amount of money doesn't make it better."
Smith was placed on a community correction order for one year and fined $400.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.