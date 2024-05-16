Holy Family students spoil mum with delicious Mother's Day breakfast

THE students of Holy Family Primary School kept the Mother's Day celebrations going, spoiling mum with a delicious breakfast on the Monday, May 13.
Some Bathurst mums were treated to breakfast in bed and homemade cards, while others may have received cute gifts or lunch with the family on May 12.
But the mums of Holy Family were lucky enough to continue the special occasion the following morning at the school.
The students were joined by the lovely ladies in their lives, bright and early to enjoy a warm breakfast and hot beverage.
Whether they're mums, grandmothers, mother figures or dads taking on the role of mum, Mother's Day is about celebrating and thanking them all.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow paid a visit to Holy Family for the Mother's Day breakfast to grab some photos of the families enjoying the morning.
Did we take your photo, or someone you may know? Check out the gallery above to find out.
