Faces at the first 2024 Book Fair helping break records for Lifeline

THANKS to the hundreds of faces who walked through the pavilion doors to attend the first Lifeline Book Fair of 2024, the event raised a record amount of money.
With thousands of books on offer, the community really rallied behind the initiative to see it raise over $50,000 - the most raised before the event in May, 2024.
The book fair is usually held twice a year, as a way of raising money for Lifeline Central West to carry out its vital mental health support work in communities.
Lifeline Central West chief executive officer Stephanie Robinson was very pleased with how amazing everything went, and thanked the community for it's overwhelming support.
"[We're] just really heart-warmed by the support people have given our work and the book fair," she said.
And, in addition to the bi-annual event, the May fair introduced something new - a book fair launch.
The launch was a ticketed event and gave people the opportunity to get in first and even check out some of the more collectable and rare items.
Western Advocate photographer attended the event and grabbed some photos of those attending.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.