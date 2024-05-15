Rain refusing to let Eglinton's players show what they can do

It was supposed to be a cracker of a start to the opening round of this year's autumn competition two weeks ago when mother nature stepped in to spoil the party, then last weekend she repeated the dose as the rain came down to spoil it again for the second-round encounter.
The players were extremely frustrated as they were all eager to get on the court to do what they do best and produce that electrifying tennis.
This weekend's matches are going to be an eye opener as the first match will see 'Slugger' Bullock's side of Harry Dang, Dan McLeay and Markus Matiszik tackle Kurt Booth's side of Rod Schumacher Sarah Tree and Toko Tari.
'Slugger' Bullock's side go in hot favourites at 2-1 for this clash with some fiery encounters expected.
It's pretty clear that experience will prevail in this match with Sluggers' side, who according to the bookies will be far too strong for Booth's overrated side.
The danger players in this match will be the new kid on the block Markus Matiszik, Harry Dang and Dan McLeay.
The second match we have Brian Dwyer's side of Matt Tree, 'Iron Lady' Allyson Schumacher and Cielle Montgomery up against Leo Meares' side of Percy Raveneau, Bryan Reiri and Jim Geyer.
The bookies have Dwyer's side at 3-1 firm favourites and the ones to beat.
The danger players to watch out for in this match will be Matt Tree, 'Iron Lady' Allyson Schumacher and Percy Raveneau.
The club would like to welcome home match convenor 'Iron Lady' Allyson Schumacher and head coach Rod Schumacher from their trip to the U.S.
Both players are looking forward to this new look competition and believe their in-depth boot camp training in the states will rub off in steering their respective sides to grand final glory.
Well that's not going to happen.
Until next week it's Slugger signing off. Good Hitting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.