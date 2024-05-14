There's one thing stopping families going to the Adventure Playground

Good morning and welcome to Wednesday.
Here's a look at what's making news today.
The Adventure Playground, on paper, is an attraction for families with young children, who love the park's various climbing obstacles, swings and slides.
But Cr Ben Fry says it has one glaring safety issue, and he is urging Bathurst council to fix it.
Senior journalist Rachel Chamberlain speaks to Cr Fry about his suggestion to make the area safer and why he needs residents' help in this fight.
And while on the subject of families ... have a look at Bathurst's new arrivals, all the babies born in May.
In other news, schools across the region celebrated Mother's Day with breakfast for mums. Have a look who was at MacKillop College and Stannies' for their respective events.
And in sport, read all about one of Bathurst City cricket's key figures, who was recently recognised with life membership.
Have a great day.
Jacinta Carroll, Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.