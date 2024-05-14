Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

'Motley crew' of 'misfits' jailed for shotgun 'execution' of bikie boss

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated May 15 2024 - 7:37am, first published 7:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In the early hours of Sunday morning a man is laying in bed watching Netflix.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.