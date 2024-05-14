Missing Bathurst woman located safe and well

UPDATED:
Missing Bathurst woman Carol has been located safe and well. Chifley Police thank the public for their assistance in locating her.
EARLIER:
POLICE are appealing for help from the public to locate a woman missing from the Bathurst area.
Carol Campbell, 63, was last seen at Bathurst Hospital on Howick Street about 5.30pm on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.
When she could not be located or contacted, Carol was reported missing to officers from Chifley Police District, who commenced inquiries to locate her.
Carol lives with dementia and concerns are held for her welfare as she was receiving medical treatment.
Carol is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, 160cm tall, medium build, with grey hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a red/grey shirt.
Carol is known to frequent the Bathurst and Kelso areas.
Anyone with information into her whereabouts is urged to contact nearest police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
