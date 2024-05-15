Bowlers give it all they've got as pennants action ramps up

Game No. 1: By scoring a great six shots on the 3rd end, Skip.Robert Bourke, Leroy Bourke and Annette McPherson led six shots to two shots over Skip. Robert Lindsay, Ian Schofield and Annette Myers, who also scored a great six shots on the 7th end, where the scores were 15 shots to eight shots over Team Bourke. On the 12th end, ( After a Correction.) Team Bourke scored two shots to level the scores at 16 shots all with Team Lindsay, who scored eight shots to seven shots to be successful 24 shots to 23 shots over Team Bourke after the 21st end. (The winning margin was one shot)