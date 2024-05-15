Bowlers give it all they've got as pennants action ramps up

By the Bowling Shark
Well that's a wrap, for the 2024 Open Pennants. All of the Majellan teams played extremely well together and didn't disappoint the club in any way. With the 3's just missing out on a win at Orange Country Club, the rain played a major part in the result. This is how the week rolled:
Tuesday 07 May 2024
Rink two: Ross Drotfield, Daryl Howard and Terry Burke played a game of catch-up throughout the match against Ray Minogue, Peter Phegan and Max Elms. Team Elms had the ball from the start and went on to win easily 29-11.
Rink three: Geoff Thorne, Russ MacPherson and Jim Russell opened their match and continue the carnage throughout against Ron Hollebone, Keith Pender and Peter Drew. Team Russell showed no mercy and got the win 37-9.
Rink four: Bill Dawson, Trevor Sharpham and Brian Hope were in a battle against Kevin Dwyer, Glen Carter and Shaun Elphick. Both teams battled it out in the first 10 ends with nothing between them. However, Team Hope held the opposition on 6 ends to win 29-12.
Rink five: Jake Shurmer, Jim Clarke and Tim Pickstone were 13 all after 17 ends against Terry Chifley, Dick Graham and Peter Zylstra. Team Pickstone looked set for the win but Team Zylstra scored 3 points over the last two ends to win 17-16.
Rink six: John Bosson, Graham Scott and Ron McGarry had one of those days being 26-4 down on the 13 th against Terry Clark, John Mackey and Peter Hope. It didn't get better for Team McGarry who didn't get out of the shame file going down 37-9.
Rink seven: Bryce Peard, Ron Hogan and Allan Clark were 8 all after 9 ends of play against Robert Raithby, George Ballard and Noel Witney. From there Team Clark dominated the scoreboard to win the match 26-12.
Saturday 11 May 2024
Grade 3: Majellan -V- Orange Country Club at Orange Country Club
Rink one: John Crocker, Tim Pickstone, Paul Francis and Laszlo Koszta struggled throughout their match against John Dunn, Luke Taylor, Neville Seton and Phillip McGarity. Team Majellan could not get out of their hole to catch a break going down 20-9.
Rink two: Trevor Sharpham, Mick Sewell, Mick Nobes and Paul Galvin had the upper hand for the majority of their match against Herbert Hedger, Wayne Carr, Peter Stewart and Geoff Lockwood. Team Majellan won the match 21-15.
Rink three: Dave Josh, Tony Urza, Craig Townsend and Craig Bush were the last to finish and got punished by the rain on the last 4 ends against Roy Leonard, Peter Lange, Matthew Gamble and Roger Annis-Brown. Majellan needed to hold out the opposition but got the win on the rink 19-16 but went down by 2 points on the big board.
Orange Country Club winning and progressing to the Zone Finals: 51-49 (8-2)
Grade 5: Majellan -V- Orange Country Club at Orange Country Club
Rink four: Jeff Adams, Max Elms, Hugh Brennan and Glenn Urza battled it out over 18 ends until the rain came down against Jim Finn, Peter Baker, Trevor Baker and Ron Stinson. Majellan won the rink 15-12.
Rink five: Ron Hollebone, Leonie McGarry, Dennis Harvey and Tiger Smith dominated from the start against Peter Brooking, Kevin Kelly, Ian Webb and Robert Jenkins. Majellan winning the rink 24-13.
Rink six: Ted Parker, Ron McGarry, Allan Clark and Noel Witney got the system to work this week against Peter Griffith, Christine Shaw, Matthew McMullen and Peter Wright. Majellan winning the rink 28-9.
Majellan Winning: 67-34 (10-0)
Grade 7: Majellan (01) -V- Wallerawang at Wallerawang
Rink two: Greg Cross, Peter Phegan, Greg Hallett and Darryl Shurmer got a lesson from Wayne O'Brien, Jeremy McMillan, John Williams and Lance Gillespie. Wallerawang dominated to win the match 31-4.
Rink three: Dick Graham, Shaun Elphick, Sue Murray and Pauline Clark were also in a world of trouble against Michelle Lane, Aaron Bailey, Brayden McCann and Alan Davies. Wallerawang also wining this match 16-9.
Rink four: Glen Carter, Stephen Finnerty, Pablo Escobar and Peter Hope had the win for Majellan on the rink against Judith Egan, Janelle Fraser, Jeff Howden and Ross Harrington. Majellan winning the rink 27-18. Wallerawang winning: 65-40 (9-1)
Grade 7: Majellan (02) -V- Orange Country Club at Orange Country Club Rink ten: Andrew Moffatt, John Bosson, Garry Café and Des Sanders had the advantage against William Keogh, Garry Pearce, Richard Stephens and Allan Gamble. Majellan holding on in the wet to get the rink win 18-15.
Rink eleven: Ray Miller, Jodie James, Jo Café and Terry James also had the luck in the wet against Justin Whaley, Paul Ruggiero, Dennis Morcom and Neil Higgins. Majellan held on to win the rink 17-11.
Rink twelve: Louise Francis, Val Zylstra, Dawn Howarth and Peter Zylstra fell hard in the wet against Leigh Sutton, Ray Windsor, Phillip Knight and Ron Dunn. Orange Country Club dominated the rink to win 22-10.
Orange Country Club winning: 48-45 (8-2)
This wraps up the week at the Majellan. Good luck to all in the Zone finals. So, until next week, be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
Wednesday May 8
On another cool Autumn afternoon, there were 21 City Club Bowlers and 3 most welcome Visitors playing at the Greens on William.
A big welcome to Karen O'Leary from Adelaide, Grant Ambrose from Umina and Our regular Bowler from the Majellan, Peter Drew.
Game No. 1: By scoring a great six shots on the 3rd end, Skip.Robert Bourke, Leroy Bourke and Annette McPherson led six shots to two shots over Skip. Robert Lindsay, Ian Schofield and Annette Myers, who also scored a great six shots on the 7th end, where the scores were 15 shots to eight shots over Team Bourke. On the 12th end, ( After a Correction.) Team Bourke scored two shots to level the scores at 16 shots all with Team Lindsay, who scored eight shots to seven shots to be successful 24 shots to 23 shots over Team Bourke after the 21st end. (The winning margin was one shot)
Game No. 2: After the 7th end, Skip. John Archer, Grant Ambrose and Phillip Murray were leading by 13 shots to 3 shots over Skip.Garry Hotham, John Bolwell and Bruce Rich, who won the next six consecutive ends scoring 10 shots to draw level with Team Archer after the 13th end at 13 shots all. Then, Team Hotham scored One Shot on the 17th end to again level the scores this time at 16 shots all. By scoring 5 shots to 2 shots Team Archer won a great game of Lawn Bowls 21 shots to 18 shots over Team Hotham, after the 21st end. (The winning margin was three shots.)
Game No. 3: In this game the teams scored 16 single shots, four double shots and one only four shots, which totalled 28 shots. After the 8th end, Skip. Norm. Hayes, Joe Young and Scott Bennett were leading 10 shots to two shots over Skip. Pat Duff, JIm Grives and Karen O'Leary, who won the next 5 consecutive ends scoring six shots to be just down eight shots to 10 shots after the 13th end. Team Hayes, who finished the best scoring seven shots to three shots and won a great game, where fortunes did fluctuate on many times. Team Hayes won 17 shots to 11 shots over Team Duff, after the 21st end. (A winning margin of six ends)
Game No. 4: By combining brilliantly, Skip. Denis Oxley and Ian Shaw, virtually took control of this game early as they led 15 shots to One shot after the 7th end Against Skip. Peter Drew and Ian Cunningham, who scored six shots to three shots and were down seven shots to 18 shots after the 13th end. Then by doubling their score Denis and Ian convincingly won this game by 36 shots to 11 shot over Peter and Ian, after the 21st end. (A winning margin of 25 shots)
Game No. 5: After a very rare request, a Social game of Singles was played between Paul Rodenhuis and Paul Prasad, who 11 shots to seven shots after the 12th end over Paul. Then, Daniel took control of the game by winning the next seven Consecutive ends to lead 25 shots to seven shots over Paul. After the19th end. Both teams each scored six shots with Daniel being successful by 31 shots to 13 shots over Paul, after the 25th end. (A winning margin of 18 shots)
