Did someone say free lunch? How to score yourself a burger this weekend

IS there anything better than a free lunch on a weekend?
The new Red Rooster store in Robin Hill will be offering just that in celebration of the brand's expansion in Bathurst.
On Saturday, May 18, the new outlet will be giving away free burgers to anyone who stops by between 12pm and 2pm.
A Red Rooster spokesperson said the celebration will also include other giveaways.
"It's a celebration of the newest Red Rooster in the flock," they said.
"We will be giving out a free Reds Burger to everyone who visits our new Robin Hill restaurant on Corporation Avenue from 12pm to 2pm only on Saturday, May 18.
"We will also have loads of giveaways and activities - well worth swinging by to say 'Hi' to the crew and satisfy your chicken cravings. Bring the kids."
The promotion is only available at the Robin Hill Red Rooster, which opened for business in March, 2024.
The spokesperson said there has been a lot of community support for the business, and this is a way to thank everyone.
"[It's] an opportunity to give back to the community to thank them for the support they've shown so far. Plus, the perfect opportunity for everyone to try our amazing chicken for themselves," they said.
Red Rooster was one of four businesses to open in a new convenience precinct in Bathurst two months ago.
The spokesperson said that business is continuing to grow.
"Sales have been increasing every week," they said.
"This is great to see and very encouraging, as it shows that people are coming back and the community are embracing us - and loving our food."
When it opened, the outlet was looking to hire 30 staff, and jobs are still available if people are looking for work.
"We are always looking for crew members at Robin Hill and, in fact, at all Red Rooster restaurants across the country," the spokesperson said.
"As one of the largest employers of young people in Australia - many of them get their first job ever at Reds - there are plenty of opportunities available, whether it's casual or part-time employment, or a more full-time food career."
