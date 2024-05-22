Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Is my son going to die?': Paddy's hosts Helping Hand for Huxley fundraiser

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated May 23 2024 - 9:42am, first published May 22 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IN EARLY 2024, one-year-old Huxley King was diagnosed with a Malignant Rhabdoid tumour, and now two local blokes are doing their bit to help out.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.