'Is my son going to die?': Paddy's hosts Helping Hand for Huxley fundraiser

IN EARLY 2024, one-year-old Huxley King was diagnosed with a Malignant Rhabdoid tumour, and now two local blokes are doing their bit to help out.
At six months pregnant with their second child, the news of Huxley's cancer was heartbreaking for his mother Alisha Francis, and father Brendan King.
"When I found out, I was pretty much just sobbing and I asked 'is my son going to die?'," Ms King said.
Since then, the family has welcomed a baby girl, Lainey King into the world, but Huxley's treatment continues.
After undergoing chemotherapy to treat large tumours affecting the function of his lungs, it was hoped that his body would be rid of cancer.
But the struggles are far from over.
The chemotherapy was unsuccessful, and Huxley is now undergoing radiation treatment.
He's not out of the woods yet, and the financial strains for the family continue to mount.
This is why two local men, Steve Sharwood and Steve Ellery have organised a 'Helping Hand for Huxley' fundraiser on Saturday, May 25 at Paddy's Hotel.
Kicking off at 11am, the day will be chock-a-block full of fun, activities, and special guests Merv Hughes and Paul Sironen.
After hearing the story of Huxley, the pair immediately sprang into action, discussing ways in which they could help.
"Steve was at my place doing some work, and we just started chatting about Huxley, and I know Merv and Siro ... and Steve told me about Huxley so I got them to come and do this," Mr Ellery said.
For just $100 for a ticket, attendees will be treated to a two-course meal, two drinks, and the chance to brush shoulders with Australian sporting royalty.
There will also be a charity auction and a monster raffle on the day, as well as talks from Merv and Siro themselves.
"The auction is going to be all sorts of sports memorabilia signed by Merv," Mr Ellery said.
"There's going to be signed State of Origin jumpers and all sorts of sporting memorabilia and stuff from Paul Sironen as well."
Mr Sharwood, with his business Bathurst Building Maintenance, has donated approximately eight thousand dollars worth of goods to the cause.
This includes 10, two-metre sandstone blocks, alongside a fire pit donated from Bunnings, as well as the necessary excavation and labour to have the prize installed.
Also on offer on the day, between the auction and the raffles, will be a two-night stay in Mudgee, a weekend for two in an Airbnb at Little Hartley, flights from Sydney to Melbourne, and accommodation.
There will also be two full lambs on offer, as well as flight vouchers from Learn to Fly Bathurst, and a range of vouchers and goodies donated from local businesses.
After the official fundraising portion of the day has concluded, Mr Ellery said that both Merv and Siro will be hanging out at Paddy's and watching the footy.
So, he would encourage any sports fans to come down on the day to chat with the Aussie icons.
Mr Sharwood said organising the event for the family was the least he could do to help.
"You get more out of giving than you do taking," he said.
"Alisha was nearly six months pregnant when this all came about. They haven't been able to work, and they're renting their place, and they have to pay for treatments.
"That's a lot for a young couple with young kids. They're just little Aussie battlers, trying to get through ... and they could use a helping hand."
All proceeds from the event will be donated straight to Huxley King and his family, in order to ease some of the financial burden.
These proceeds will be raised in conjunction with the GoFundMe page that was organised for Huxley earlier this year.
It is hoped that with the help of these funds, the family will be able to fully focus on the health of Huxley, and spending time together as a family of four.
Tickets can be purchased on 123tix, and for anybody who is unable to attend but wishes to donate, they are encouraged to visit the GoFundMe.
