Calls to 'guide the narrative forward for safety for women'

Bathurst has among the highest instance rates of domestic violence (DV) state wide, recording 760.5 incidents per 100,000 population, compared to an average of 420.3 for NSW.
These figures are just one reason deputy mayor Ben Fry has called for an extraordinary meeting in the community, to try and tackle the issue, with journalist Alise McIntosh speaking to him about the path forward.
In other news, we feature another of our Mother's Day breakfast pictorials featuring Scots All Saints College.
And in sport, there is again a strong Bathurst presence in the West Central West representative team, with Samantha Hanrahan, Bronte Cullen and Anthea Clark all named into this year's WCW side.
