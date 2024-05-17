Here come the Men In Black: Bathurst trio on a road trip for a good reason

IS THERE anything better than a road trip with your mates?
According to Bathurst's Mark Bradbury, Paul Burge and Scott Knight, there is - a road trip with your mates that's for a good cause.
This year, the trio will be taking to the dirt roads of NSW and Queensland to participate in the NSW Variety Bash.
And it's all to raise funds for the important children's charity.
For 47 years Variety has been helping to give children who are sick, experiencing disadvantage or living with a disability a fair go in life.
Throughout the Bash, participants visit rural and remote towns, stopping into schools and organisations to visit local kids.
The Bashers get to see the direct impact of their fundraising efforts along the way, with a range of educational, health and mobility equipment provided to local schools enroute.
"You just see the joy on everyone's faces, especially the kids when all the cars come into town," Mr Burge said.
"They're always waiting, and also the parents, they're so appreciative."
In 2023, the event raised approximately $1.2 million, and was the first time that Mr Bradbury, Mr Burge and Mr Knight participated, contributing $12,000 to the total.
"Last year was great, we had a ball. We really loved it," Mr Bradbury said.
This year, the engines of 300, 25-year-old vehicles will be revving up for the first leg of the trip on Sunday, May 19.
Among these machines will be a 1998 Holden Statesman named Car 73 Men In Black, which will be driven by the trio for the 2500-kilometre journey.
The Statesman has been appropriately decorated with stickers showcasing the theme - there's UFOs, aliens and the stars of the film franchise, leaving an impression that is out of this world.
And for the entirety of the trip, the men will be dressed to the nines to fit the theme - with black suits and shades to ensure they look the part.
"We start in Gunnedah, and then we have three nights in South West Queensland - so Warwick, Roma and St George, and then we come back through Moree, Tamworth, Musswellbrook and finish in Newcastle," Mr Bradbury said.
And even before the journey begins, they have already raised $9400 with hopes that the figure will bump up to $10,000 ahead of the event.
But, regardless of the amount raised, Mr Bradbury said a week on the road with his mates, all while raising money disadvantaged kids is something he would recommend to anyone.
"I highly recommend it, it's one of the best things I've ever done," he said.
And, with a full esky in the back as a breakdown contingency, the three men said they were ready for anything the journey throws their way.
If anybody is interested in donating money to the event, they are encouraged to visit the NSW Variety Bash website, or the Car 73 Men In Black Facebook page.
